Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after buying an additional 462,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after buying an additional 520,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after buying an additional 486,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after buying an additional 187,373 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE:WELL opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

