MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the October 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITC stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. MeaTech 3D has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

