MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDVL. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail from a buy rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of MedAvail by 364.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 1,874,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 535,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MedAvail by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MedAvail by 760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

