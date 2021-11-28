MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $33,092.89

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $33,092.89 and approximately $104.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035633 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

