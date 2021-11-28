Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $9.26 on Friday, reaching $210.97. 72,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,201. Medifast has a one year low of $183.46 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average of $248.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

