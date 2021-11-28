Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Truist Securities

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 116.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

