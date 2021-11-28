Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Truist Securities

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.05.
Shares of MDT opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 116.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
