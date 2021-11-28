Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

