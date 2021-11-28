Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $148.25

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.25 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 151.70 ($1.98), with a volume of 2127691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.80 ($2.10).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

The stock has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £11,060.70 ($14,450.88).

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

