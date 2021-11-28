Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 88,815.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 316,528 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.