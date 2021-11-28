Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,726 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,777 shares of company stock worth $32,830,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

