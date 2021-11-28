Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

