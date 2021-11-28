Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $201,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,576.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,477.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,443.33. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

