Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Meta Financial Group worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 745.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $61.76 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.