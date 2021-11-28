Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.85% of Methode Electronics worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

