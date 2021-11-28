MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MCBS opened at $27.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.