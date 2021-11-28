Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,315 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 103,937.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.58 million, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

