Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 130,587.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 120.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 578,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 77.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a PE ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

