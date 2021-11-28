Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 9,185 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 102,055.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

