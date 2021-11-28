Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $243,000 Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 76,320.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Genesco were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $953.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

