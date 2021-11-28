Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 3,132 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 28,472.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,676,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $185,043,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,171,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

BKI stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

