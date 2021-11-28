MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

MGEE traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. 60,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.61. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MGE Energy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MGE Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

