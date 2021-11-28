MGE Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.61. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $268,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.