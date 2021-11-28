MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

NYSE MGP opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.08%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

