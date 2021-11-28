Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.57 and its 200 day moving average is $289.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

