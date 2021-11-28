MiL.k (MLK) Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $117.22 million and $40.78 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00062022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00100987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.76 or 0.07471475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,417.73 or 1.00495621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

