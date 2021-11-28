Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 218.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of 8X8 worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $137,424.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EGHT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

