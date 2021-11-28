Millennium Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,477 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $73,595,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.68 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.