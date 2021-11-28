Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.42 Million in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.57% of National Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

