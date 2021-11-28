Millennium Management LLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,042,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth approximately $54,112,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,755,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MNMD opened at 2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.37 and a 200 day moving average of 2.88. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 1.50 and a fifty-two week high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

