Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,811,504 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.