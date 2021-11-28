Millennium Management LLC Sells 32,205 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,205 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of MBUU opened at $71.63 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

