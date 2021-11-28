MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.27 or 0.00011581 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.70 million and approximately $140,589.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.63 or 0.00316952 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,795,740 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

