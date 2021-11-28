Mind Gym’s (MIND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mind Gym (LON:MIND) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:MIND opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £166.68 million and a PE ratio of -832.50. Mind Gym has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.57.
About Mind Gym
