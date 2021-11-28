Mind Gym’s (MIND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mind Gym (LON:MIND) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:MIND opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £166.68 million and a PE ratio of -832.50. Mind Gym has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.57.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

