Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Reaches $19.74 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.83 or 0.00041843 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $153,264.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.79 or 0.07458447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,663.84 or 1.00203584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 864,628 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

