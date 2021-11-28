Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a growth of 3,215.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Mirvac Group has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

