Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a growth of 3,215.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Mirvac Group has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.