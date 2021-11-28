Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.01.
About Mitie Group
