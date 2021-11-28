Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 50,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 45,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

