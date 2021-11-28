MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MJ stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,120. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. MJ had a net margin of 654.71% and a return on equity of 93.25%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

