Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

