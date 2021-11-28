Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Achieves $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00350333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000431 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.