Morgan Stanley Acquires 136,170 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 104.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTGR opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $814.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

