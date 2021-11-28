Morgan Stanley Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $125.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.