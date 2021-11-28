Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

