Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

FNCL stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.68.

