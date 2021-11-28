Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PML. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE PML opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.