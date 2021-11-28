Morgan Stanley Sells 5,265 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Materion worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Materion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

MTRN stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. Materion Co. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

