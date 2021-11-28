Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.
About Morguard North American
