MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MOR stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

