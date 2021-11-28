MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.770-$3.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

