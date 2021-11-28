mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $1.47 (MTA)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $25.50 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002894 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043046 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008822 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00232849 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00087772 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.